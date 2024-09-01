Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 5,230 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AvePoint worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $3,590,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvePoint by 349.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 204,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,940 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,364,200. 27.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $11.96.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
