Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.06% of Piedmont Lithium worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,797 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 49.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,054 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLL stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

