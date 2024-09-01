Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Bought by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises about 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $267,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:PJUN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,139 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
