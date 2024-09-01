Insider Buying: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Insider Buys £25,000 in Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Howard White bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,968.48).

Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance

Hydrogen Utopia International stock opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Friday. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company has a market capitalization of £18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.54.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

