Insider Buying: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI) Insider Buys £25,000 in Stock

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) insider Howard White bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,968.48).
Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance
Hydrogen Utopia International stock opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Friday. Hydrogen Utopia International PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company has a market capitalization of £18.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.54.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydrogen Utopia International
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.