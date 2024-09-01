Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CAO Sells $71,177.60 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

