Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CAO Sells $71,177.60 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Adtalem Global Education Price Performance
Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $80.18.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday.
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
