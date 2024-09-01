Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CEO Sells $52,805.79 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,088.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 2.4 %
FLGT opened at $22.56 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.45. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fulgent Genetics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.