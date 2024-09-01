Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CEO Sells $52,805.79 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,088.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 2.4 %

FLGT opened at $22.56 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.45. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Articles

