Insmed Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($5.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Insmed in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.54) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after purchasing an additional 218,480 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,212,000 after buying an additional 714,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

