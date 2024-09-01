Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $38.03 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley reduced their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

