Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $80.75 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

