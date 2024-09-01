Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $40.03 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 461,430 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 1.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Pembina Pipeline worth $40,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

