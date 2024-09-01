Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,217,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 353,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,002,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 321,254 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 151.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 120,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cronos Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 101,903 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.14.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.