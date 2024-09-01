Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 1,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $256.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

