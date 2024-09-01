Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,380 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after buying an additional 566,539 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after purchasing an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,444,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,436,000 after purchasing an additional 508,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $122.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $146.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

