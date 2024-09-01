Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,600 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 12,753.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.