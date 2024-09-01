Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 173,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,502,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $40.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

