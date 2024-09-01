Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,360 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 14.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cameco by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 981,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Cameco by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 21,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

