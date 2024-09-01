Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

