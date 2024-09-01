Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

