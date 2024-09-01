Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 91,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

INTC stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

