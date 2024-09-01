Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,705 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 297,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 196.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 91,554 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 107,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. 37,137,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

