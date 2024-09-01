Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,394 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.07. 1,466,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,127. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.