Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $330,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

