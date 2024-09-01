Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $362,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 505,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,082. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.57 and a 200 day moving average of $182.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

