Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,274 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

SOXX stock traded up $5.89 on Friday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,009. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

