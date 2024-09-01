Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 934 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,940,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,357. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

