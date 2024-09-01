Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,844 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.83. 1,475,962 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.