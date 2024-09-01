Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 986,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,969. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

