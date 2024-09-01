Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.20

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.20 and traded as low as C$16.58. Interfor shares last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 334,515 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFP. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The firm has a market cap of C$859.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.19.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$771.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$774.00 million. Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,530.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

