Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in August

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,988,500 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 55,953,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,733.6 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IITSF opened at $4.13 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

