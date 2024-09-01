Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Intevac Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.82.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
