Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Intevac Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Intevac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 101,344 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.