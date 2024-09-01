Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 6.5% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

ISRG opened at $492.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.69 and its 200-day moving average is $414.46. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

