InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IVT stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,512,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,652,000 after purchasing an additional 706,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

