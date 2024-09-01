Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at about $328,000.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $290.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.