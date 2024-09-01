Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is AAF Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $20,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,966,000 after buying an additional 431,616 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,496,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $196.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

