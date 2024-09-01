Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by PPSC Investment Service Corp

PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 17.2% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PPSC Investment Service Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $128,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.15 and a 200-day moving average of $455.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

