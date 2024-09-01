Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $55,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 451,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 434,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $909,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 428,386 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.