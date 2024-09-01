Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,445,000 after purchasing an additional 188,443 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.87. 4,635,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

