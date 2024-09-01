Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,360,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 461,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.62. 71,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,549. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.28. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $97.62.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
