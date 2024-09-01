Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in August

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IESVF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

