Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 15,800,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,102 shares of company stock worth $468,063. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,452 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,097 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.06. 1,325,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,212. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

