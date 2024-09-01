iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,276,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 659,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
