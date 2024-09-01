iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2891 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

