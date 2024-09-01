iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.67. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.