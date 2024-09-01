iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lowered by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $148.17 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $150.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.67.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

