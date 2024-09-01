iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

