iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $566.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $551.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

