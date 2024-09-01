iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $76,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $61.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.