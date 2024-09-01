iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

