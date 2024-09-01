iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $107,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $123.82 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

