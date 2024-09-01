iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
FLOT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.