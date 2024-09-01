iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.